ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the high school girl’s soccer ranks Ravena took a trip to Schenectady to take on the 15th ranked Mohonasen Warriors.

The Warriors came out guns blazing in the first half scoring four goals. The first one came off the foot of Kaitlyn Pelts that gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead. A few moments later Olivia Andriola kicks a rainbow shot to extend their lead to 2-0. Pelts found another scoring opportunity and made the Ravena defense pay scoring her second goal of the game to make it 3-0 Mohonasen.

The Warriors offense was relentless the rest of the way scoring six more goals to seal the win 9-0 win over Ravena.