CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A big rivalry game over in Clifton Park Thursday evening. The No. 8 Shenendehowa Plainsmen hosting the 12th ranked Shaker Bison.

Both teams put up some early scores in the game tying it 1-1, until Shen took the lead off a goal from Cali Augustino that made it 2-1 Shen. However, Shaker was not phased as the Bison found another opportunity and took advantage of it. This time it was Francesca Logrippo kicking the ball over the goalies head rolling off her finger tips into the net tying the game.

Shaker put the nail in the coffin later on off a goal from Micaela Tahoe that gave the Bison the lead as they went on to defeat Shen 3-2.