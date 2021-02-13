Nisky’s huge second half lifts Silver Warriors over Averill Park at home

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park and Niskayuna looked to be locked in a defensive battle early on Saturday afternoon.

The two were tied at six after a quarter and tied at 23 at the half. Then Niskayuna busted the game open. The Silver Warriors took a 39-7 edge in the second half and turned it into a 62-30 win over Averill Park at home Saturday afternoon.

Gabe Eldaye led the way for Nisky with 15 points, while Owen Evens chipped in 11. Next up for Nisky is a home matchup against Troy Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., while Averill Park hosts Schenectady Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.