Nisky’s huge second half lifts Silver Warriors over Averill Park at home

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park and Niskayuna looked to be locked in a defensive battle early on Saturday afternoon.

The two were tied at six after a quarter and tied at 23 at the half. Then Niskayuna busted the game open. The Silver Warriors took a 39-7 edge in the second half and turned it into a 62-30 win over Averill Park at home Saturday afternoon.

Gabe Eldaye led the way for Nisky with 15 points, while Owen Evens chipped in 11. Next up for Nisky is a home matchup against Troy Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., while Averill Park hosts Schenectady Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report