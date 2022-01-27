Nisky survives CBA in battle of Suburban Council powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Only two Suburban Council boys basketball teams were unbeaten in league play at the start of the day on Thursday: Niskayuna and Christian Brothers Academy. That changed by the end of the night.

The Brothers hosted the Silver Warriors for the top spot in the league. After a hot start from Niskayuna, CBA went on a run to end the first half, entering the break with a 25-21 lead.

Owen Evans caught fire for the Silver Warriors in the second half. By the end of the night he had buried 6 3’s, scoring 18 points. Niskayuna pulled away in the 4th on their way to a 55-45 win.

“It’s a great road victory,” said Niskayuna head coach Mike Grasso. “The standings are what they are at this point, it is what it is, we just want to continue to keep playing and get better. Tonight, we did that.”

The Silver Warriors will play 10 games in an 18 span, beginning Saturday.

