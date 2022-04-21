Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna has been a perennial power in the Suburban Council for boys lacrosse since the school picked up the sport, and Wednesday against Guilderland they had a shot at history.

The Silver Warriors were going to program win number 450 at Union College, but the Dutchmen didn’t make it easy. Down 7-3 at the half, Guilderland scored two straight goals to open the third and pull within two thanks to goals from Tyler Tyksinski and Michael Scuzzarella.

Nisky had a quick response. Dillon Licht ran over a defender and scored to extend the Silver Warrior lead, then Lucas Klokiw scored a few straight to shore up the Nisky lead on their way to a 14-12 win, their 450th in program history.