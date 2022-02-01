Niskayuna stays unbeaten in league play with win over Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna boys basketball team entered the day Tuesday as the only team without a loss in Suburban Council league-play. They looked to keep it that way on the road against Schenectady.

The Silver Warriors were rolling from the start, jumping out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. They ended the quarter up 22-9.

Niskayuna grew the lead on their way to a 76-60 win. Owen Evans led they way with 21 points on 7 3’s. Jack Allen added 17 points of his own. Quy-Maine Haggray led all scorers with 22 points for the Patriots.

