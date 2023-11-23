NISKAYUNA, NY (NEWS10) — Losses leave scars. The one Somers handed Niskayuna in last season’s Class A State Semifinal is still fresh for the Silver Warriors.

Niskayuna has carried the memory of that loss with them for a calendar year into their rematch, once again in the State Semifinal, on Friday. “This is one of those times sports that doesn’t happen very often where we get a second shot,” said senior linebacker Dan Miller. “It’s one of those things where it’s been the motivator all off-season and then we were blessed with the opportunity to get them back again and that’s all we can think about really.”

Last year’s Silver Warriors team had no state playoff experience. That’s changed, and they believe it makes them more equipped for this challenge. “Just the younger guys, everyone getting experience, the coaches,” said head coach Brian Grastorf. “Last year was, each week was something new. This year, we’ve been there before and hopefully we can take advantage of the opportunity.”

“The difference is crazy,” said junior quarterback Ethan Gilson. “I was watching film from our game last year with Somers and then I watched the game from Cornwall, you could see the difference between me and Cam. We’re more in synch this year and I think it’s going to be a huge difference going into this week.”

Gilson is talking about his connection with sophomore wideout Cameron Grasso, and saying they’ve been in-synch is an understatement. They’ve linked up 36 times for 899 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. The connection they need to help move them forward, goes way back. “We’ve known each other since like the third or fourth grade,” said Gilson. “I’ve known coach Grasso forever, they live about a block away from me. We’ve just been really good friends for a long time. We played youth football together, just felt like just a few years ago. It’s incredible what it has become.”

“It’s been great, I love my quarterback,” said Grasso. “I think he’s the best in the state, easily. I give a lot of credit to him, and a lot of credit to my o-line.”

The Silver Warriors know come Friday it’s going to be a dog fight, and they know what it’s going to take to come out on the other side. “We even said it, it’s not a game we’re going to win by 50,” said Grastorf. “It’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a tough game and it’s going to be a real good football game. Two good football teams, move the ball, field positioning and execute when our opportunities are there and limit mistakes and hopefully force some turnovers. In any game that helps us.

Niskayuna and Somers will square off Friday at 6:00 PM at Middletown High School.