Niskayuna rolls past Columbia with ground game

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna improved to 2-1 with a 28-6 win over Columbia.
Dan Quinn and Tom Titsworth both contributed two touchdowns on the ground.
The Silver Warriors visit Ballston Spa next Friday, while Columbia host Amsterdam.
