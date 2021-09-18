Niskayuna rolls past Columbia with ground game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna improved to 2-1 with a 28-6 win over Columbia.

Dan Quinn and Tom Titsworth both contributed two touchdowns on the ground.

The Silver Warriors visit Ballston Spa next Friday, while Columbia host Amsterdam.

