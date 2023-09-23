NISKAYUNA, NY (NEWS10) — Niskayuna has come out of the gates strong in Class A after winning their first section title in program history. The Silver Warriors entered the night 2-1, their only loss coming to Class AA’s Shenendehowa. They had a very tough test Friday night, welcoming in Burnt Hills.

The Spartans jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a Myles Yannuzzi touchdown pass to Tristan Torres. They held that lead after one quarter.

The Silver Warriors got on the board in the second quarter, as Ethan Gilson connected with Garrett Gillooley for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 7-6. That’s where it stood going into the half.

In the third quarter, Niskayuna took a 12-7 lead on a Gilson touchdown pass to Cam Grasso. The Silver Warriors held on for a 19-14 win.

3-1 Niskayuna will host Mohonasen next Friday, while 2-1 Burnt Hills will host South Glens Falls.