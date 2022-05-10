SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna boys lacrosse team hosted Ballston Spa at Union College on Tuesday in what could be a Class B playoff preview.

The Silver Warriors took a 5-4 lead into halftime. Niskayuna extended their lead to 8-5, but the Scotties rattled off three straight goals to tie the game. The Silver Warriors retook the lead early in the fourth quarter, ultimately hanging on for the 13-11 win.

Niskayuna will look to keep it rolling on the road against Averill Park on Thursday, while Ballston Spa will look to bounce back Thursday in their regular season finale at home against Saratoga Springs.