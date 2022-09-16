NISKAYUNA, NY (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Silver Warriors scored a goal with under :10 seconds to go in the second half to tie with Columbia in a Blue Division game on Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Devils scored in the first half to take a 1-0 lead off the foot of Isabella Seibert. Their defense played solid and held the silver warriors scoreless until the last few seconds of regulation. Fiona Bean seized the opportunity with an assist from Kaleigh West.

The final score was 1-1. Niskayuna will be in action again on Saturday against Shaker. Columbia will be home Saturday against Burnt Hills.