Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna belongs in the Section 2 championship like meatballs belong on pasta.

After missing out on the finals for the first time since 2002 last year, the Silver Warriors were back. They were seeking the program’s 18th Section 2 title, but Ballston Spa stood in their way. Nisky narrowly won the first matchup in the regular season.

Tied at six in the second, Greyson Vorgang gave the Silver Warriors a one goal lead before they expanded it to three. Ballston Spa cut it to two before John Serina fed Matt King who got his helmet knocked off and finished the goal anyway to cut the Nisky lead to 9-8 at the half.

The Scotties took the lead in the second half. King to Gennaro Derubertis gave Ballston Spa the lead before they proceeded to add another. Nisky fired right back. Saif Chowdrhey faked low and went high to tie it at 12 after three quarters.

In the fourth Tyler Carroll came up with one of the best saves you’ll see. He stopped a bouncer and from one knee saved the follow up to keep it tied. Later in the quarter King cranked another to give the Scotties the lead at 13-12.

Greyson Vorgang would not let Nisky lose this game. He fired home his sixth goal of the night to tie it up with less than five minutes to play. Two minutes later, the Silver Warriors ran a fast break to perfection for Vorgang who delivered lucky number seven. His seventh goal of the night was the game winner as Niskayuna won the Class B title in a 14-13 thriller.

“It really was an emotional rollercoaster,” Greyson Vorgang said. “It was highs, we thought we were pulling away in the beginning but they’re really tough, they kept battling back over and over again and it really tested our endurance as a whole team and our belief in each other.”

“He’s been playing the game since he could walk, so…” Niskayuna head coach Mike Vorgang said. “He was hurt for the first eight games and he’s been back for the last 10 games, and we’ve won all 10. So it’s huge when your best players play well.”

“It’s just relying on those hours and hours in the backyard with my stick skills, not even with anybody, just with my dad, or just myself, and just believing in yourself you can make those plays at all times,” Greyson Vorgang said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s in the first quarter, the second, the third, or fourth.”

Niskayuna is right back at Shaker Saturday for the Class B regional championship.