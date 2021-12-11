Niskayuna downs Shen at home in tight affair

Niskayuna, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in 16 years, the Shenendehowa boys basketball team has a new head coach.

Tony Dzikas no longer leads the Plainsmen into battle. That job now belongs to Paul Yattaw, and it’s never easy starting a new era in a tough environment like Niskayuna.

It was a tight one in the third quarter. Owen Evans drained a corner three to put Nisky up 31-30. The Plainsmen were still trailing by one in the fourth when Robby Hicks let another three fly to give Shen a 44-42 lead with 4:15 to go in the game.

Nisky went back up by two, and a great dish from Darian Parker to Sam Booth for a layup put the Silver Warriors in front 48-44 with 90 seconds to go, and they made their free throws from there to hold on to a 57-51 win that resulted in a court storming from the Nisky student section.

“Well I’m excited for our seniors,” Niskayuna head coach Mike Grasso said. “They haven’t beaten Shen and this is a great start to our season.”

“I’m happy for our community, our basketball community, and I’m very excited for them,” Grasso added. “We have a ton of support as you can see here. We made a great stride today.”

