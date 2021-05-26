Niskayuna dominates battle of unbeatens

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Brock Behrman and Greyson Vorgang combined for 19 points, as Niskayuna (8-0) handed Shenendehowa (6-1) its first loss of the season 18-10.

The Silver Warriors seized control of the game from the opening faceoff, scoring the first six goals. Niskayuna was 28-32 from the faceoff ex, which allowed the offense to maintain momentum.

Behrman led Niskayuna with nine goals and three assists, while Vorgang added five goals and two assists. Goalie Tyler Carroll frustrated the Plainsmen with 13 saves.

Kyle Acker and Colin Bullock each had a hat trick for Shenendehowa in defeat.

