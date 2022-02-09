Niskayuna clinches Suburban Council title

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna boys basketball team clinched the Suburban Council title with a 66-49 win over Ballston Spa Tuesday night. The Silver Warriors led from start to finish, jumping out to a 10-0 lead on Senior Night and fending off several runs from the Scotties.

“Against a great Ballston Spa team, to start that fast I think we set the tone early,” said Niskayuna head coach Mike Grasso. “We had a lot of emotions on Senior Night. Tommy Titsworth came in. He ignited us, defensively, offensively, he hit a three. It was great to see. Happy for my seniors.”

Seniors accounted for 58 of the Silver Warriors’ 66 points, led by Owen Evans’ game-high 20 points. He knocked down five three-pointers en route to clinching the conference championship.

“It means a lot to us, but we’re not satisfied with just that,” said Evans. “Our goal is section championship or bust pretty much. That’s our goal. Suburban Council’s great, but we’re not done.”

Niskayuna remains undefeated in league play, with two conference games left in the regular season.