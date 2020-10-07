Niskayuna boys rack up four at Guilderland

Guilderland, N.Y. — Niskayuna started strong and finished strong at Guilderland Tuesday afternoon.
Matt Stiles got the scoring started with a goal in the box to give Nisky a 1-0 lead, and was quickly followed by a Jordan Angrist penalty kick goal to give Nisky a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
They didn’t stop from there. Coming out of the break, Andrew Stiles led Zack Lind on with a great ball that Lind finished to extend the lead to 3-0, then Angrist added another as Niskayuna handled Guilderland 4-0 on the road.
Up next Niskayuna hosts Averill Park Saturday morning as Guilderland hosts Saratoga Springs.
