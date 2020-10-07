Niskayuna boys rack up four at Guilderland

Guilderland, N.Y. — Niskayuna started strong and finished strong at Guilderland Tuesday afternoon.

Matt Stiles got the scoring started with a goal in the box to give Nisky a 1-0 lead, and was quickly followed by a Jordan Angrist penalty kick goal to give Nisky a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

They didn’t stop from there. Coming out of the break, Andrew Stiles led Zack Lind on with a great ball that Lind finished to extend the lead to 3-0, then Angrist added another as Niskayuna handled Guilderland 4-0 on the road.

Up next Niskayuna hosts Averill Park Saturday morning as Guilderland hosts Saratoga Springs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

