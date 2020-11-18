Niskayuna battles through storm, Shaker to advance in Suburban Council tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Niskayuna, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — As soon as the ball was kicked off, a heavy mix of rain and sleet kicked in at Niskayuna as the Silver Warriors faced Shaker in the 3-6 matchup of the Suburban Council boys soccer tournament Tuesday afternoon.

It didn’t seem to bother Nisky much. Matt Stiles found the back of the net in the first half off a pass from Jordan Angrist to give the Silver Warriors a 1-0 lead, and Mike Puccioni followed that with a deep shot in the second half extend the lead to 2-0. Nisky cruised to a win from there.

Next up for the Silver Warriors is a matchup with CBA on Thursday in the Suburban Council semifinals.

