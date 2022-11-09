LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — Nine Shaker High School athletes celebrated their college commitments on Wednesday.

Six signed on to play at division one schools, while three are heading to division two schools. Lacrosse, cross country, and soccer were represented.

Carter Fort, Lauren O’Hagan, and Jenna Pollicino are all staying local to play lacrosse at Siena College. “Siena honestly just feels like home,” said Pollicino. “It’s 10 minutes away from home and it’s a very tight knit community which I think is awesome. The team is just so welcoming. Meeting them all was great and I just think I’m going to be a good fit there.”

Kaleigh Higgins signed to Providence for cross country and track and field. She’s heading to states this Saturday for cross country, and she’s pumped for the opportunity. “I’m really excited,” said Higgins. “I’ve also become, like, best friends with a lot of the girls throughout the section so just to go back with them; I’ve grown up running with them so it’s really nice to have one more year with them at the state meet.”