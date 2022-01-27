Niagara snaps Siena’s win streak at five

by: Siena College Athletics

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) —The Siena Saints’ five-game winning streak came to a close on Thursday evening, as the Green and Gold were defeated by the Niagara Purple Eagles by a final score of 82-69 at the Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles, who rank second in the NCAA in forced turnovers, caused 32 total Siena turnovers in the game.

Niagara got a 23 point, seven steal effort from Angel Parker. Her sister, freshman Aaliyah Parker scored 20 points with seven rebounds and seven steals. Senior Ally Harr added 16 points on 3-for-8 shooting from behind the arc.

Siena received a pair of 21-point performances from Rayshel Brown and Margo Peterson. The total for Brown would tie her career-high in a Siena uniform, while Peterson would go 3-for-5 from long distance and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Freshman Imani Harris chipped in with eight points and eight assists.

Both sides played even in the first two quarters, as it resulted in a 33-33 tie at the half. Coming out in the third quarter, Niagara opened up a 10-point lead in just over two minutes. With the score at 47-37, Siena would make a run of their own and put up 11 unanswered points to take a slight one point advantage. The Purple Eagles would quickly take the lead back, and take a 58-56 lead into the fourth.

The Niagara lead grew back to seven just 30 seconds into the fourth, but leaving the door open for a Siena comeback. The Saints did just that, as a layup by DeAnna Winston knotted things at 65-all with 5:31 to play. From that point, the Green and Gold struggled to find any offense as Niagara finished the game on a 17-4 run to close the door.

The Saints look to get back on track Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. when the Green and Gold finish their Western New York swing at Canisius.

