NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The biggest event in soccer kicked off on Sunday in Qatar. The Men’s World Cup, which comes around once every four years, started with Qatar falling to Ecuador 2-0. Three games are on the docket for Monday, one already completed with England defeating Iran 6-2. Senegal is slated to take on the Netherlands at 11 a.m., with the United States playing Wales at 2 p.m.

Despite the event only taking place once every four years, it appears some have little to no interest regardless. According to a new report from Gambling.com, New York is among the least enthusiastic states when it comes to the sports spectacle. Gambling.com looked at Google Trends and Google searches, accumulating their data to see which states at the national level are most interested in the event. The top five states, including Washington D.C. (District of Columbia) who rank as “most interested” are as follows:

District of Columbia Vermont Delaware Wyoming Rhode Island

Per 100,000 people, the District of Columbia averaged 4,442 searches relating to the World Cup, with Vermont averaging 2,684 in the same metric. Delaware sat at 1,880, with Wyoming not far behind at 1,865.

As for the states that rank as “least interested,” the top five (with number one being the least interested) are as follows:

California Texas Florida Ohio New York

California ranked as the least interested state in the country when it comes to the World Cup. Despite the size, California had only 82 monthly searches for every hundred thousand residents. Texas was not too far behind with 84 per every hundred thousand.

As for New York, only 123 people per every hundred thousand residents made searches related to the World Cup.