New-look Troy team looks to continue winning ways

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a perfect spring season, the Troy football team has undergone a lot of change heading into the fall. The Flying Horses are looking to hit the ground running.

With Bob Burns taking over at Christian Brothers Academy, Troy hired former Holy Trinity head coach John Barber. Barber says the team has wasted no time picking up the new systems. “They’ve really hit the ground running,” Barber said. “They’re very football minded kids. We’ve been able to install a lot of our stuff pretty quickly.”

With no state playoffs last year, senior lineman Kwintin Nurse is using them as a motivational force this fall. “This season, it’s kind of like getting back to basics,” Nurse said. “We’re in the fall, we’re going to play a full 8 or 9 game season and then have a chance to compete for that state chip, and that’s what’s really going to keep us going through the fall. Especially as a team, all of us, we’re all brothers.”

Troy kicks off their season this Friday at 7:00 PM at home against Guilderland.