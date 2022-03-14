TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mekeel Christian took on New Hartford out of Section 3 in the Class A regional finals at Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday.

The Lions pushed the lead to six in the third quarter, but the Spartans fought back to take a two point lead in the fourth. Joey Roddy found Will Radcliffe inside for the bucket to tie it for Mekeel with 12 seconds to go. New Hartford pulled out the heroics late, as Connor Karwowski flicked a shot over his head at the buzzer to win the game for the Spartans, 49-47 the final.