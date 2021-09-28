New faces clicking early for the Siena women’s basketball team

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jim Jabir led the first practice of his second stint as head coach of the Siena women’s basketball team on Tuesday. Jabir, entering his 34th year as a collegiate head coach, is making his return to Siena after leading the Saints from 1987 to 1990.

Not only do the Saints have a new head coach, eight of their seventeen players are new to Siena, either freshmen or transfers. After their summer workouts, the team is already a close-knit bunch. “They’re really moldable, they’re open to criticism, and they really like each other,” said Jabir. “Usually when you take over a team, it’s full of problems and issues and cliques and we don’t have any of those. They’re the tightest group that I’ve ever been around”

The Saints have made it a point to work on their chemistry on and off the court. “We’ve been doing a lot of work with being a family,” said graduate student Deanna Winston. “We’ve been doing things on and off the court as a team together to keep that chemistry going because we have so many newcomers.”

Siena begins their season November 9th on the road against Binghamton.

