New era: Dwayne Killngs leads first official practice for UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team is beginning a new chapter, as Dwayne Killings led his first official practice as head coach on Tuesday.

Even though it was his first official practice, Killings has spent all offseason getting to know his guys on and off the court through summer workouts and the team’s leadership academy. “I think we’re becoming a team,” said Killings. “I think that’s always a consistent journey you’re going through, but I thought those things really helped us understand who we all were.”

That time spent in the summer has helped lay the foundation for the program. “I thought we got better from it, and now it helps us get a little bit ahead of the learning curve as we get into the season because we built some trust with each other, which is a huge word for our program,” Killings said. “We’re trying to help these guys trust each other, so they believe in each other and believe in our program and our team.”

With a lot of changes, trust has become a pivotal word for the Great Danes. “We have a unique group,” said senior guard Jamel Horton. “We have a lot of freshman, a lot of transfers, a lot of grad students, me I came from JUCO, so trust is definitely key. We have to trust that the young guys can catch on to what we want to do, we’ve got to trust that the transfers are coming here with the right intentions, we’ve got to trust that I’m coming here with the right intentions. Trust is going to get us that team success we’re looking for.”

UAlbany tips-off their season November 9th at home against Towson.

