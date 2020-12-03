Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots and Chargers

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) -- The 4-6 Patriots were looking for a win heading into Sunday afternoon, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive as they hosted the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals.

It was not a good start for QB Cam Newton, as he dropped back for a pass on the 2nd play of the game, LB Jordan Hicks came through the offensive line untouched and met Newton in the backfield.