PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Nation team picks this week’s fantasy start, sit and sleeper picks, as well as their prediction for this week’s Patriots game.
Will the Patriots get back in the win column? We want to hear from you!
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Nation team picks this week’s fantasy start, sit and sleeper picks, as well as their prediction for this week’s Patriots game.
Will the Patriots get back in the win column? We want to hear from you!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now