PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox, and Derwin Worrell discuss the big topics before kickoff.
Will Bill Belichick be back next year?
Could the Patriots hire a General Manager?
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox, and Derwin Worrell discuss the big topics before kickoff.
Will Bill Belichick be back next year?
Could the Patriots hire a General Manager?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now