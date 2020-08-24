Rookie Tight Ends Asiasi, Keene showing upside at Patriots camp

Foxborough, MA - Not too long ago, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene were roommates at the NFL combine. Now in training camp, they're on the same team, but battling for the same position.

Both rookies were drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft--only ten picks apart from each other. Although Asiasi came first (91st pick), they both share the same challenges in New England. Each of them are trying to find a role that best fits the team, while adjusting to the speed of the game in the leap from college to the pros.