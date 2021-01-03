Pats win final game at Gillette, 28-14 over Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Usually when the Patriots take the field on the last game of the year, they are battling for post season positioning.

This year, they are battling for draft picks.

The Pats, who will miss the playoff for the first time since 2008, took the field against the 2-13 Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The Pats took the lead early when Cam Newton hooked up with James White for a 7-yard score, making it 7-0 Pats.

The Jets answered with a TD if their own when Chris Herndon got the pass from Sam Darnold, tying it at 7-7.

The Jets then took the lead on a 1-yard Josh Adams run, making it 14-7.

The Patriots answered back after Newton hit Jakobi Meyers for a 19-yard score, tying it at 14.

The pats then added another touchdown when Newton hit Devin Asiasi, making it 21-14.

Patriots beat the Jets 28-14 to finish the 2020 season with a 7-9 record.