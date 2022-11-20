FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — If the NFL playoffs started today, all four teams in the AFC East would be in the mix.

As it stands, the 5-4 Patriots are the 7-seed in the conference, despite being in last place in their division. Above them are the 6-3 Bills in the 6 spot, the 6-3 Jets in the 5 spot, and the first-place 7-3 Dolphins are currently the 2-seed.

The Patriots will be looking to improve their standing on Sunday as they host the Jets. New England has dominated New York as of late, having won the past 13 matchups between the two teams. In fact, the Jets haven’t won at Gillette Stadium since January 2011.

The two teams met just three weeks ago and the Patriots walked away with a 22-17 victory. Both teams got a win the following week, then had a bye to rest up before their rematch.

The Patriots will be without defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury, while the Jets have ruled out defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins and wide receiver Corey Davis. Patriots punter Jake Bailey and Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah were listed as doubtful in the latest injury report.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Below are some notes and quotes from this week:

Notes

If the Patriots win, they’ll own the longest winning streak against a single team in the NFL.

New England is 43-16 against New York since Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994.

With the entire AFC East above .500, this marks just the fifth time in the past 20 years that all four teams in a division have a winning record.

Quotes

Belichick on facing the Jets twice in three weeks: “I think you start your preparations all over again. We put everything we had into the Colts game. That game’s done, so start all over again. Get back to the keys and tendencies and things that the Jets do. Forget about the Jets and then move on to the next team. It’s hard to play a team and remember all the things that you did a week or two weeks ago. Yeah, there are some basic things that come back to you. All the little details that you spend the whole week on, you kind of forget those and apply them to whatever those things are to the next team. Then when that’s over, you forget those and move on. So, obviously some things carry over. I’m not saying that. But they don’t carry over team to team. I mean its new players, new, different matchups, different ways that utilize their people and so forth. So, it’s new every week.”

Mac Jones on the team finding an identity: “I think it’s constantly trying to find that identity. Every offense is going to find that through the year. It’s going to be defined through the year. We have to work through that. At the end of the day, we know what we want to do. We need to score more points and eliminate the turnovers and negative plays. That’s kind of where we’re at. From there, we just grow together, coaches, players, everybody. So I feel like we have good effort, energy and all that stuff. So we’re kind of controlling those things. Then the results are going to come here soon.”

Jones on how he’s handled pressure in the pocket: “I think we’ve done a good job in the offensive line. I think we have a good group of guys that are kind of molding together here. For me, it’s just keeping my eyes downfield and step up in the pocket and do all that stuff. Like I said, it depends on the play, what I’m looking at and things like that. The offensive line is doing a good job and I just need to continue to work on that and get the ball to everybody else because that’s when we start getting yards.”