Patriots resume in-person practice ahead of rescheduled battle with Broncos

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots (2-2) will finally play the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday after last week’s game was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.

Week 6 was supposed to be the Patriots’ bye week, but Week 5 retroactively became the team’s unofficial bye due to the postponement.

Players in different position groups worked out at separate times on Wednesday before the team returned to the practice field on Thursday. They were joined by QB Cam Newton and CB Stephon Gilmore who were removed from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

QB Cam Newton, CB Stephon Gilmore and DT Bill Murray all spotted at #Patriots practice.



It’s unclear at this time whether either player will suit up for Sunday’s game.

Below are some notes and quotes from the past week at Patriots headquarters:

Notes:

Bill Belichick enters the week with 275 career regular season wins, putting him third all-time behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318)

If a Patriots player eclipses 100 yards rushing, the team will improve to 53-2 since the 2000 season when a player rushes for at least 100 yards

And if the team is able to not commit a turnover, New England will win its 70th game since 2008 without committing a turnover. The Patriots enter Week 5 with a 69-9 record in zero- turnover games since 2008.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on how the players are handling the uncertainty and abrupt schedule changes: “We’ve been dealing with changes all year, going all the way back to the spring, the start of the offseason program, virtual meetings, OTAs, minicamp, training camp. So, I think we all have gone through this year with a very flexible attitude and understanding that things are going to change and we’re going to have to make adjustments.

I think that the players, the coaches, the staff, that everybody’s handled it pretty well. I mean, whatever we’ve had to do, we’ve done. We’ve tried to make the best out of our opportunities, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do. We know we’re going to have to be fluid and flexible. I don’t think that’s going to change, and so we’ll just kind of take it day by day and do the best we can with each opportunity that we get. If we have to change off our normal routine – with what’s been normal this year, let’s put it that way – then we’ll do that. But, look, that’s the way the whole year has gone, so I don’t think it will be any different.“

Belichick on whether the team has any input on games being postponed: “That’s not really something that I think any individual team has a lot of input on. There’s so many factors involved there. A number of games had to be rescheduled or readjusted and that gets into scheduling and dealing with other teams, as well. So, I think that the league did the best that they could to try to work out the schedule where everybody could play their games and there would be as little disruption as possible. How that affected the teams that were involved is really a decision that they would make based on multiple factors, many of which I’m not even aware of. So, I think they’ve done a good job of trying to, in our case, just assess what the situation is here, but then whatever the scheduling decisions are, that’s not something that we have any control over, especially in a situation like this where you have multiple games involved in a schedule adjustment.“