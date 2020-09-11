Patriots hold final practice ahead of season opener

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – The Patriots held their final practice of the week Friday in Foxboro. The game plan is in, the team is ready and now it’s time to kick off the 2020 season.
The Patriots receiving core took center stage on Friday.
by: Yianni KourakisPosted: / Updated:
FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – The Patriots held their final practice of the week Friday in Foxboro. The game plan is in, the team is ready and now it’s time to kick off the 2020 season.
The Patriots receiving core took center stage on Friday.