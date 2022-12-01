FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots welcome the Bills to town Thursday night for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

The 8-3 Bills are tied with the Dolphins atop the highly competitive AFC East, while the Patriots are at the bottom of the division at 6-5.

New England is coming off a tough 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving. The Bills are looking for their third straight win after defeating the Browns and Lions in Weeks 11 and 12.

This is a big matchup for both teams. The Patriots are looking to improve their standing and earn a spot in the playoffs, while the Bills are competing with the Dolphins for a division title.

The tune of this matchup has changed since Tom Brady left New England, as Buffalo has won four of the past five meetings led by franchise quarterback Josh Allen. From December 2000 to December 2019, the Patriots went 35-4 against their division rival.

The Bills come into the game ranked second in the league in total offense. The Patriots are ranked 21st in that category.

On the defensive side, the Patriots are ranked fourth and the Bills are at 12th.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and the game will be streaming on Amazon Prime.

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for kickoff:

Notes

The Patriots will be wearing their red throwback uniforms, which they have a perfect 7-0 record with at home.

The Patriots have an all-time record of 77-47-1 against the Bills, including 39-23 at home.

This is the second of four straight prime-time games for the Patriots. They’ll face the Cardinals next Monday night and the Raiders the following Sunday night.

Quotes

Bill Belichick on the Bills: “Obviously, it’s a really good football team. They do pretty much everything well. Good on offense, good on defense, good on special teams. Lead, or close to leading the league in a lot of categories, in all areas. It’s obvious, you can see why they’re a good football team. Brandon [Beane] and Sean [McDermott] have put together a really good roster. Most of it’s what it was last year, but they’ve added a few key guys, draft choices and a handful of veteran players. Really, really solid team, but they’re explosive offensively.”

Mac Jones on the matchup: “I think it’s a great opportunity. Like I said, they’re playing as good as anybody in the NFL right now. Last year is last year, but at the same time, we know what happened and we’ve got to come in here and work and kind of work through it all and go out there and compete. That’s what it’s all about and then see where we’re at. It’s a good defense. Like I always say, we’re going against their defense, and they provide that challenge better than anybody we’ve played so far, so hats off to them. They’ve done a great job, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Mac Jones on “keeping up” with Bills offense: “I think you have to have a respect for that. You want to play your own game, but understand we have a really good defense too, and they have a great offense. It’s always hard, you don’t want to look at the scoreboard, but at the same time, you want to win the game and have more points. For me, it’s always been trying to focus on stacking up good plays and I know our offense is trying to do that and then the points will come. You can’t force it or force a play that’s not there. Let those things happen and compete and play with effort and toughness. Obviously, like I said, our defense has done a great job and we’ve got to play together as a team and once we do that, I think the results will be good.”

Jakobi Meyers on the competitive AFC East: “We’ve got one of those divisions there’s a lot of good teams, everyone in our division is really good, every team in our division has a winning record, so we understand what’s in front of us, but we still feel like we have a good chance to control our destiny just keep winning and playing good football.”