EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots improved to 2-1 with their win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But Week 4 is a true test for the Patriots as they go on the road to face the reigning Super Bowl champions at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday marks the fourth straight year in which the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head in the regular season. Each of the last three matchups were played at Gillette Stadium but the Patriots only walked away with a win in 2018.