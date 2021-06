ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Cuomo smiled broadly as he announced the long-awaited news: New York state has hit its 70% vaccination rate goal. That means 70% of the state's 18 years and older population have received at least one dose, and all state-mandated COVID restrictions have been lifted for commercial and social settings.

The Governor's COVID briefing began in its usual fashion. He stated how long it's been since the pandemic began—day 472. Cuomo then harkened back to the darkest hours of the virus. He said that New York was ambushed, left with barren streets and rows of cots ready for ambulances to bring in those suffering from the virus.