NEN Xtra – Patriots avoiding any complacency in first week of full speed practice

Friday marked the first time the Patriots ramped up the energy and went at a faster pace in camp. The offense and defense lined up against one another for the first time this summer in this shortened preseason.

The message of the day was to keep “building and stacking practices” as defensive end, John Simon, put it. The younger guys are starting to mesh and this week is all about getting reps and creating those relationships on the field.

Another key term used today was complacency–John Simon added that “you have to come in with the mindset every day that you’re going to work and put in the work…the worst thing you could do is show up complacent.”

Watch above to see what else the third-year Patriot had to say on Friday.