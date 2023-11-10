PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Nation host Taylor Begley and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a win.
Do you agree with Gresh?
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Nation host Taylor Begley and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a win.
Do you agree with Gresh?
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now