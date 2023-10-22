PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Nation host Sam Knox and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a win against the Bills and avoid going 1-6.
by: Derwin Worrell
