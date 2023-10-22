PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots’ locker room with DeVante Parker. The two discuss battling adversity through this tough season.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots’ locker room with DeVante Parker. The two discuss battling adversity through this tough season.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now