PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots locker room with Tight End Pharaoh Brown. The two discuss Brown’s time with the Patriots.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots locker room with Tight End Pharaoh Brown. The two discuss Brown’s time with the Patriots.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now