BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The prosecution and defense rested their cases in the Georgios Kakavelos case Monday in Saratoga County Court. Kakavelos is accused of second degree murder in the death of his former employee, 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont, in 2019.

The prosecution argued the case was a murder-for-hire plot in which Kakavelos paid James Duffy, who pleaded guilty to the murder earlier this year, to have Lamont killed. The defense meanwhile argued that Duffy was the only one responsible.