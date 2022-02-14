ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a breakout performance against Vermont, freshman Justin Neely earned America East Rookie of the Week honors for the sixth time.

Neely poured in 26 points on 11-14 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds against the Catamounts on Saturday. Neely averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during an 0-2 week for the Great Danes.

Head coach Dwayne Killings expects the accolades to keep rolling in for Neely. “I think he should be Freshman of the Year in our league,” said Killings. “I think he could be an All-League player down the road. I really think highly of our freshman basketball players. It’s good to have them come alive, and what I said to our guys, I mean he just put a lot of pressure on a lot of guys both on the other team and on our team.”

Through the advice of Killings, Neely has approached his freshman season with a workman’s attitude. “It’s not easy being a freshman at all,” said Neely. “But as long as you maintain the good habits, keep doing things the right way, keep working hard, things will work out in the end.”