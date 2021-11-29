Neely named America East Rookie of the Week for second straight week

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s basketball picked up their first win last week thanks to a buzzer beater against Eastern Illinois, and the guy who hit it got to take home all-conference honors.

Freshman forward Justin Neely knocked down the game winner for the Great Danes in Richmond, KY, last week, and the late heroics helped him earn his second straight rookie of the week honor from the America East after averaging six points and three rebounds.

“I feel like I’m still adjusting to the pace of play, would probably be the biggest thing for me,” Neely said. “Coming from high school the pace is way faster than it would be in AAU or high school games.”

“I got a great group of guys helping me out, telling me to slow down, see things,” Neely said. “I’m seeing things a lot better, watching film and things like that, but it’s a process. I’m enjoying it.”

“Just having a moment like that, it unlocked a whole other level of confidence in him,” head coach Dwayne Killings said. “Looking at Justin Neely, the future is bright for a player of his caliber.”

“I’m excited for his opportunity moving forward, and also what he can do this season and throughout his career,” Killings said.

The Great Danes are back in action on the road Wednesday at Kansas State at 8 p.m.