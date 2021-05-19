Nearly five dozen Shenendehowa seniors celebrate college commitments

CLIFTON PARK — Nearly five dozen Shenendehowa seniors celebrated their college commitments at a ceremony this morning in the school’s gym. The following is a list of the students who are taking their athletic talents to the next level, and where they’re attending college:

FIRST NAMELAST NAMESPORTSCHOOL
JoshuaWeaverBoys VolleyballNazareth College
TylerChristensenBoys VolleyballStevens Institute of Technology
JasonAubreyBoys VolleyballSUNY Polytechnic
JenniferHallidayGirls VolleyballCastleton University
MarissaWagonerGirls VolleyballPotsdam College
JaredDenoCross Country/Track & FieldSt. Bonaventure University
AidanGlynnCross Country/Track & FieldSUNY Geneseo
ColinO’NeilCross Country/Track & FieldSUNY Geneseo
DavidThielkeCross Country/Track & FieldSUNY Geneseo
GavinEthierCross Country/Track & FieldSUNY Geneseo
JacksonHislopCross Country/Track & FieldSUNY Geneseo
AnthonyBarberaCross Country/Track & FieldSyracuse University
GraceLaFlecheCross Country/Track & FieldConnecticut College
CassidyMcLaughlinCross Country/Track & FieldNew York University
MeghanKellyCross Country/Track & FieldSiena College
Emma JaneAndrusCross Country/Track & FieldUnited States Coast Guard
MearaBuryField HockeyIthaca College
OliviaStephensonField HockeySUNY Geneseo
NicholasMcLetchie-GoldmanFootballAlfred University
JeffreyKoeferlFootballCatholic University of America in DC
DyvanteTerrelongeFootballMarist College
JoshuaPenmanFootballSt. John Fisher College
ScottDochatFootballUniversity of Pennsylvania
CharleeKennedyGirls GolfAssumption University
MakennaCutriGirls GolfThe College at Saint Rose
LayneMcDonaldRowingIona College
Emma JaneMansfieldRowingSt John Fisher College
MichaelYatesSoccerNazareth College
OwenBrignatiSoccerNazareth College
BrandonBarrettSoccerSt Joseph’s University
WilliamBurdickSoccerSt. John Fisher College
EthanKleinSoccerSUNY Cobleskill
DarienEspinalSoccerSUNY Polytechnic Institute
MargaretPartlowSoccerNazareth College
MadelineFranklinSoccerRoberts Wesleyan College
NorahWilsonSwimmingDickinson College
AlisonSposiliSwimmingFairfield University
EvelynCurrierSwimmingSUNY Cortland
AliceHanSwimmingWashington University in St. Louis
DevinDzikasBasketballSuffolk University
AndrewMartinBasketballSUNY Geneseo
RyleeCarpenterBasketballDominican College
SamanthaLeeBasketballKeene State College
JenniferSladerBasketballNiagara Community College
AndrewBauerBowlingFulton-Montgomery Comm College
JustinMayoBoys LacrosseRussell Sage
OwenBogueBoys LacrosseSt. John Fisher College
ElyBruhnsBoys LacrosseSUNY Plattsburgh
JakeStackBoys LacrosseUnion Endicott
KiraTuckerGirls LacrosseSUNY New Paltz
MirandaMurrayGirls LacrosseSUNY Oneonta
RachelLaMarGirls Lacrosse/Girls SoccerSUNY Plattsburgh
ElizabethGrecoSoftballClarkson University
LauraBeckSoftballD’Youville College
McKennaBarrySoftballSUNY Cortland
JastonOrmsbyTrack & FieldBinghamton University
KyraGregoireTrack & FieldRensselaer Polytechnic institute

