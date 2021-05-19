Nearly five dozen Shenendehowa seniors celebrate college commitments

CLIFTON PARK — Nearly five dozen Shenendehowa seniors celebrated their college commitments at a ceremony this morning in the school’s gym. The following is a list of the students who are taking their athletic talents to the next level, and where they’re attending college:
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|SPORT
|SCHOOL
|Joshua
|Weaver
|Boys Volleyball
|Nazareth College
|Tyler
|Christensen
|Boys Volleyball
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Jason
|Aubrey
|Boys Volleyball
|SUNY Polytechnic
|Jennifer
|Halliday
|Girls Volleyball
|Castleton University
|Marissa
|Wagoner
|Girls Volleyball
|Potsdam College
|Jared
|Deno
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|St. Bonaventure University
|Aidan
|Glynn
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|SUNY Geneseo
|Colin
|O’Neil
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|SUNY Geneseo
|David
|Thielke
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|SUNY Geneseo
|Gavin
|Ethier
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|SUNY Geneseo
|Jackson
|Hislop
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|SUNY Geneseo
|Anthony
|Barbera
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|Syracuse University
|Grace
|LaFleche
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|Connecticut College
|Cassidy
|McLaughlin
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|New York University
|Meghan
|Kelly
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|Siena College
|Emma Jane
|Andrus
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|United States Coast Guard
|Meara
|Bury
|Field Hockey
|Ithaca College
|Olivia
|Stephenson
|Field Hockey
|SUNY Geneseo
|Nicholas
|McLetchie-Goldman
|Football
|Alfred University
|Jeffrey
|Koeferl
|Football
|Catholic University of America in DC
|Dyvante
|Terrelonge
|Football
|Marist College
|Joshua
|Penman
|Football
|St. John Fisher College
|Scott
|Dochat
|Football
|University of Pennsylvania
|Charlee
|Kennedy
|Girls Golf
|Assumption University
|Makenna
|Cutri
|Girls Golf
|The College at Saint Rose
|Layne
|McDonald
|Rowing
|Iona College
|Emma Jane
|Mansfield
|Rowing
|St John Fisher College
|Michael
|Yates
|Soccer
|Nazareth College
|Owen
|Brignati
|Soccer
|Nazareth College
|Brandon
|Barrett
|Soccer
|St Joseph’s University
|William
|Burdick
|Soccer
|St. John Fisher College
|Ethan
|Klein
|Soccer
|SUNY Cobleskill
|Darien
|Espinal
|Soccer
|SUNY Polytechnic Institute
|Margaret
|Partlow
|Soccer
|Nazareth College
|Madeline
|Franklin
|Soccer
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|Norah
|Wilson
|Swimming
|Dickinson College
|Alison
|Sposili
|Swimming
|Fairfield University
|Evelyn
|Currier
|Swimming
|SUNY Cortland
|Alice
|Han
|Swimming
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Devin
|Dzikas
|Basketball
|Suffolk University
|Andrew
|Martin
|Basketball
|SUNY Geneseo
|Rylee
|Carpenter
|Basketball
|Dominican College
|Samantha
|Lee
|Basketball
|Keene State College
|Jennifer
|Slader
|Basketball
|Niagara Community College
|Andrew
|Bauer
|Bowling
|Fulton-Montgomery Comm College
|Justin
|Mayo
|Boys Lacrosse
|Russell Sage
|Owen
|Bogue
|Boys Lacrosse
|St. John Fisher College
|Ely
|Bruhns
|Boys Lacrosse
|SUNY Plattsburgh
|Jake
|Stack
|Boys Lacrosse
|Union Endicott
|Kira
|Tucker
|Girls Lacrosse
|SUNY New Paltz
|Miranda
|Murray
|Girls Lacrosse
|SUNY Oneonta
|Rachel
|LaMar
|Girls Lacrosse/Girls Soccer
|SUNY Plattsburgh
|Elizabeth
|Greco
|Softball
|Clarkson University
|Laura
|Beck
|Softball
|D’Youville College
|McKenna
|Barry
|Softball
|SUNY Cortland
|Jaston
|Ormsby
|Track & Field
|Binghamton University
|Kyra
|Gregoire
|Track & Field
|Rensselaer Polytechnic institute