NE10 presidents vote to cancel formal winter sports conference competition and championships

Mansfield, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Council of Presidents of the Northeast-10 Conference, which The College of Saint Rose is a part of, voted on Tuesday, December 15 to cancel formal regular-season and championship competition in the Conference’s seven winter sports given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region.

While the Council has elected to cancel formal NE10 winter competition and championships in 2021, each NE10 member institution shall retain the autonomy to determine if it will engage in independent athletic contests this winter.

Saint Rose is taking steps to prepare for student-athletes to return for a delayed start to team activities including practice, training opportunities, and contests against outside competition, while adhering to NCAA and state and local public health regulations.

The College will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis with the goal of resuming winter sport team activities when spring semester classes start on January 19.

The Council of Presidents and the entire NE10 community continue to work extensively in its prioritization of health and safety in its decision-making process in determining a return to competition. The Conference remains committed to supporting a return to play for NE10 competition in its 10 spring sports, whose 2020 seasons were cancelled at the outset of the pandemic. No decision has yet been made regarding the resumption of fall sports. A determination will be made in January.