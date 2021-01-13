NE10 cancels repositioned fall sports; Saint Rose committed to competition

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region, the Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents has received and approved a unanimous recommendation from the NE10 Athletics Council to cancel plans for repositioned regular season and championship competition in the Conference’s seven traditional fall sports. Impacted sports involve competition for both men and women’s soccer and cross country as well as football, field hockey and volleyball.

The Conference remains unanimously committed to supporting a return to play for NE10 competition in its 10 spring sports (including tennis and golf), whose 2020 NCAA championship seasons were cancelled at the outset of the pandemic. The Council of Presidents and the entire NE10 community continue to work extensively in its prioritization of health and safety in its decision-making process in determining a return to competition for those sports.

While the Council has elected to cancel repositioned NE10 fall sport competition and championships, each NE10 member institution shall retain the autonomy to determine if it will engage in team activities, practice and training opportunities and contests against outside competition. Such opportunities will be determined and defined by each member institution, but shall adhere to NCAA policies and state public health regulations. Division II National Championships in these fall sports had previously been cancelled by the NCAA last fall and will not be rescheduled.

As such, Saint Rose is committed to providing competitive opportunities for its student-athletes.

“Although there will be no formal NE10 competition for our fall and winter sport programs, we are committed to our steadfast goal of providing competition opportunities for the student-athletes in these programs. We are prepared to resume activity for all 19 varsity programs and will follow NCAA guidelines on testing as we gear up for competition. We are excited to welcome our Golden Knights back to campus this spring semester and are hopeful for the opportunities ahead,” said Lori Anctil, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics.