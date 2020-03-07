Union shuts out Yale to start playoff run

ALBANY, N.Y. – Just one week to the day removed from their last matchup, the University at Albany men's basketball team, as the seven-seed, will play two-seed Stony Brook on Saturday, with the two teams meeting in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 Hercules Tires America East Men's Basketball Playoffs.

Game InfoSaturday, March 7 at #2 Stony Brook (7:00 p.m.)Live Stats | ESPN+ | Championship Central

Leading the Pack

Scouting Stony BrookStony Brook enters the 2020 Hercules Tires America East Playoffs as the two-seed for the second straight year. The Seawolves have won 10 or more conference games in eight of the last nine seasons. Stony Brook went 2-0 against UAlbany this season, winning by eight in Stony Brook and by three in Albany. UAlbany holds a lifetime record of 45-34 against the Seawolves, but Stony Brook has won four of the last five. The Seawolves now hold a 27-20 record over the Great Danes in the America East era, though the teams are 4-4 against each other in the America East Tournament. Stony Brook finished the regular season as the America East's second-best defensive team, while leading the league in blocked shots. The Seawolves boast All-Conference First Team selection Elijah Olaniyi, Second Team selection Andrew Garcia, and All-Defensive selection Jeff Otchere. Before returning against UMBC, Olaniyi, the Seawolves' leading scorer, had missed five-straight games with an injury. During that stretch, Stony Brook went 3-2, and averaged 57.8 points per game, down from their season average of 69.3.

Last Time vs. Stony BrookThe Great Danes hosted their regular-season home finale last Saturday, against Stony Brook, and held a pregame ceremony to honor five players for the annual Senior Night celebration. Despite storming back to take a one-point lead at halftime, Stony Brook held off UAlbany to hand the Great Danes their season-high fifth-straight defeat. Romani Hansen scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough as Stony Brook outlasted UAlbany for a three-point win in a game in which both teams struggled offensively. The loss dropped UAlbany into a tie for fifth with UMBC with one game remaining.

Last Time OutUAlbany wrapped its regular season with a trip to Vermont, falling to the Catamounts by 23, marking their fifth-straight defeat to end the season. The Great Danes played Vermont close early, but the Catamounts pulled away to lead by 17 at halftime and went on to win by 23 after leading by 20 for most of the second half. Despite the loss, UAlbany was part of a special moment for Vermont's Josh Speidel, who, in a prearranged agreement between the two head coaches, took the floor for the first time as a Catamount to score his first career points after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a car accident before arriving on Vermont's campus.

Around the America EastEntering the final game of the regular season, seeds two through seven in the 2020 Hercules Tires America East Men's Basketball Playoffs were undetermined. UAlbany specifically could finish anywhere between fourth and seventh. Vermont and Maine were locked into the first and eighth seeds, respectively, but the remaining six playoff teams needed the final games' results to determine their seeding. Hartford was upset at home by Maine, dropping the Hawks to third and solidifying second for Stony Brook, despite the Seawolves losing at UMBC. The Retrievers jumped New Hampshire, who lost at home to UMass Lowell. UAlbany's loss to Vermont, plus the Riverhawks victory over the Wildcats, saw UAlbany fall to seventh.

Saturday's America East Games