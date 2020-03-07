Union shuts out Yale to start playoff run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Union College men’s hockey team has started off the postseason undefeated, claiming at 3-0 win against Yale in game one of the first-round ECAC Hockey playoff match up Friday night at Ingalls Rink.
After being shutout twice by the Bulldogs during the regular season, the Dutchmen returned the favor, as junior netminder Darion Hanson turned in 33 saves for his third shutout of the season.
Gabriel Seger got the Dutchmen on the board in the opening minutes of the game with his seventh goal of the season. After gaining the zone, Seger received a pass and took a shot that deflected off a Yale defenseman for Union’s first goal against the Bulldogs.
In the second period, Brandon Estes scored on the power play during a scramble in front of the net to make it 2-0.
After keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for 57 minutes, Yale opted for an empty net. Sean Harrison then sealed the victory for the Dutchmen with an empty-net goal at the 18:26 mark.