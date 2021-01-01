UAlbany women’s basketball on pause, postpones next two series

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Graduate transfer Nick Hopkins had never seen snow on the ground before Thursday, let alone two-plus feet, but the storm didn't keep the Siena men's basketball team from the gym. It was the Saints' third day out of quarantine, and they only have five days left until their season opener.

Since the coronavirus-related pause ended, the team has practiced twice a day — with no contact in the morning session — to get ready for Drexel on Tuesday. By then, the Dragons will have seven games under their belts. Siena will be at a disadvantage coming off back-to-back quarantines that kept them off the court for the better part of a month, but they aren't thinking about that.