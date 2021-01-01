UAlbany women’s basketball on pause, postpones next two series

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany women’s basketball team returned a positive test result for COVID-19 within the team’s Tier 1 personnel group through the team’s pooled testing program.  Consequently, the women’s scheduled games against Vermont this weekend and the Stony Brook series scheduled for January 9-10, have been postponed.  Rescheduled dates will be announced by the conference at a later time.
 
Tier 1 individuals may include, but are not limited to, coaches, student-athletes, team managers and athletic trainers, and are tested three times per week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

