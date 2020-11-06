Siena athletics announcement on men’s basketball home games

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Athletics has announced that the 2020-21 men’s basketball season will begin with home games played on campus at the Alumni Recreation Center without spectators. Siena remains hopeful that the State of New York will allow fans to attend games later this season. Should that happen, Siena will reassess the home venue where games are played.

Siena Men’s Basketball will play all of its December home games on campus at the ARC without fans. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference previously announced that fans will not be allowed to attend games until Dec. 23, at which point the MAAC Basketball Working Group will review the policy in accordance with amended local and state regulations. Currently, the Saints are scheduled to play three home games in the month of December – Dec. 11 vs. Saint Peter’s, Dec. 18 vs. Quinnipiac, and Dec. 29 vs. Fairfield – which are now set to be contested at the ARC.

The Alumni Recreation Center previously served as the exclusive home court for Siena Basketball from 1974-90. The Saints split games between the ARC and the Times Union Center (formerly Knickerbocker Arena) from 1990-97, before making the full-time move downtown for the 1997-98 season.

Siena’s last regular season home game at the ARC occurred on Feb. 18, 1997 vs. Loyola (MD), and the Saints defeated Fresno State in postseason action to win the 2014 College Basketball Invitational on Apr. 5, 2014 on campus. Siena has also played a number of exhibition games in recent years at the ARC, most recently hosting Le Moyne on Nov. 4, 2017.