Rehfuss returning to Syracuse for fifth year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 canceled collegiate sports prematurely, but one local athlete doesn’t want his career cut off by the coronavirus. Stephen Rehfuss has decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility, and return to Syracuse.

As a senior, the Shaker product was averaging four points per game on the top-ranked team in the country. He started all five games for the Orange, who were unbeaten when the season ended. The All-American attackman wants to finish what this group started.

“It was a pretty easy decision knowing that I wanted to come back and play and pursue that goal of a national championship. I worked my entire life and to get to this point it’s been my childhood dream, so I feel like I really couldn’t pass it up,” he said.

